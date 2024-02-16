Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $54,607.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $691,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 54,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,939,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,525,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,908,336.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $54,607.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $691,472.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 241,985 shares of company stock worth $17,793,478 and have sold 2,608 shares worth $215,112. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.41.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

