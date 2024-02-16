Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sanmina by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 486,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 98,264 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Sanmina by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

