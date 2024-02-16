Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 158.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.7 %

TPR stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $45.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

