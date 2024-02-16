Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 15,370 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in monday.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in monday.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in monday.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.23.

MNDY stock opened at $222.16 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $239.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.57.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

