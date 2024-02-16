Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 20,400 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.