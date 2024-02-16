Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 37,700 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 539,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Trading Up 2.2 %

Delek US stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

