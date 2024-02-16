Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after buying an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 116,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,981,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,218,000 after buying an additional 1,979,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,728,000 after buying an additional 518,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

