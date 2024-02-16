Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 1.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00. The company traded as low as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.66. 99,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,159,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.59 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$440.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.07.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
