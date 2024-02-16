Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAH opened at $104.93 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

