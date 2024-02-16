CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CBIZ by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CBIZ by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Up 8.7 %

CBZ opened at $70.34 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBZ

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.