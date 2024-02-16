CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of CBRE Group worth $45,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

