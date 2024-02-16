CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 161.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

