Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235,896 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of ITT worth $49,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ITT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after acquiring an additional 68,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ITT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,232,000 after acquiring an additional 742,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

NYSE ITT opened at $124.92 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

