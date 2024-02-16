Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $566.90 and its 200 day moving average is $492.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.61.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

