Choreo LLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the third quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.47. The stock has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

