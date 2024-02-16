Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.79.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,701,554,000 after buying an additional 2,626,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,341,473,000 after buying an additional 5,731,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.