CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,204,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435,683 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.39% of CNH Industrial worth $62,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in CNH Industrial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

