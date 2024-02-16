Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

