Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.98.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CMA opened at $51.39 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

