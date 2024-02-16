Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 214.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock opened at $228.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

