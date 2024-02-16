Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,500 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.