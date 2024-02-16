Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.73 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 44.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

