Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AER. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AerCap by 37.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $79.01.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

