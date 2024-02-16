Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.