Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in WestRock by 32.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Up 1.6 %

WestRock stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

