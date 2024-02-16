Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,370 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.90 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.