Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,266 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.97.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

