Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.1 %

BWA stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.