Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,669 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

