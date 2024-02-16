Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 11,487 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOSP. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Innospec by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at $907,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 22.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at $1,207,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $125.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98.

About Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

