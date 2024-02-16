Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 20,953 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Itron by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Itron by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Itron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Itron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Itron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

