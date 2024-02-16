Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,093 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

ABR stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.00. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,056.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,822,078.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $848,325. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

