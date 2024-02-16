Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business's revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

