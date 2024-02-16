Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Coty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Coty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Coty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

COTY opened at $11.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

