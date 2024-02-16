D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 22,870 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,424.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 537,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 206,923 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 47.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 3,490,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,563 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Insider Activity at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.87. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.