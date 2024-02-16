Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 200,183 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of CoStar Group worth $56,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

CoStar Group stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

