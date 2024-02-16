Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 60,159 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,192,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,159 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Infosys worth $54,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Up 0.6 %

Infosys stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INFY

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.