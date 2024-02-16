Deutsche Bank AG Buys 11,093 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Steel Dynamics worth $62,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

