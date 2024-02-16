Deutsche Bank AG Buys 79,417 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $59,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSEARCA IWM opened at $204.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.12 and its 200-day moving average is $185.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.