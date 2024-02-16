Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,786 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of BioNTech worth $59,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.46.

BNTX opened at $92.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

