Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187,659 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $59,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

