Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385,717 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of Franco-Nevada worth $61,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE FNV opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.22. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

