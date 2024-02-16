Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105,412 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of VeriSign worth $65,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 160,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,537,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Up 1.3 %

VRSN stock opened at $197.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.25. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,122.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,122.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,130,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,690 shares of company stock worth $7,478,549 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on VRSN

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.