Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890,081 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of Carnival Co. & worth $48,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.