Deutsche Bank AG Has $49.74 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $49,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,771,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,173 shares of company stock worth $102,825,299 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $734.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.94. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $761.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

