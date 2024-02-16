Deutsche Bank AG Has $50.47 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $50,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

