Deutsche Bank AG Has $50.88 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of IDEX worth $50,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $227.76 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $231.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

