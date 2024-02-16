Deutsche Bank AG Has $51.81 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,593 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Waters worth $51,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $965,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $322.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $335.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

