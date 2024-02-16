Deutsche Bank AG Has $54.23 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $54,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,963,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

WTW opened at $277.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.65. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $277.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

