Deutsche Bank AG Has $54.52 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,634 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Builders FirstSource worth $54,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $187.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.69 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

